Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 6.2%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 1,669,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,115,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,237. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

