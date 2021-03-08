Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

