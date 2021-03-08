Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

