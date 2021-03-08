Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
