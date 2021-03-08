Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
VGI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 55,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,432. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
