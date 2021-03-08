Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,220. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

