Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,220. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
