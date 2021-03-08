Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,220. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

