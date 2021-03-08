Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,220. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
