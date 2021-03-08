Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Virtusa worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,015,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,834,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,436,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,837,000 after acquiring an additional 181,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Virtusa stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.