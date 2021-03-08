Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

V stock opened at $215.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.53. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

