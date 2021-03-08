Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
VPG opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $452.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
