Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $452.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.