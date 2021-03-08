Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($11.82).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 971.50 ($12.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 882.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,196 ($15.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Also, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

