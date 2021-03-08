Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.27

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.27 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 126.24 ($1.65). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 126.06 ($1.65), with a volume of 66,928,907 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.27. The company has a market cap of £33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

