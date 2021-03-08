Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €189.63 ($223.09).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €193.48 ($227.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.17. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €196.16 ($230.78). The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

