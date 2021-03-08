Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on VNNVF. Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.