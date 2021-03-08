Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 2,377,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,665,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

