VoteCoin (VOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $61,539.44 and $12.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00252074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 122,639,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

