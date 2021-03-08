VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.99% of VOXX International worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $482.87 million, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

