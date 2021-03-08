Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $31.97 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.