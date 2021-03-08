Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,380 shares of company stock worth $4,987,688 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

