VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.44 million, a P/E ratio of 393.44 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VSE by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

