Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.
