Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VUZI shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

