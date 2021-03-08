Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of WTRH opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Waitr by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,609 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

