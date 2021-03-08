Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.
Shares of WTRH opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Waitr Company Profile
Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.
