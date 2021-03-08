Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.30. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 420 shares traded.
WPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
