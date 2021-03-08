Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.30. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 420 shares traded.

WPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

