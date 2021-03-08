Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $118.68 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

