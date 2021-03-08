Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

