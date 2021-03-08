Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 5.1%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 973,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 611,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

