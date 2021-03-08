Waves (WAVES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $67.53 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $10.01 or 0.00019670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006327 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,521,462 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

