Waycross Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 76,497 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000. Apple comprises 6.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

