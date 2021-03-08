WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.