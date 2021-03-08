Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $41.90 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

