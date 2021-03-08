Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $12.90 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

