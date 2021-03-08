Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

ISEE opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 2,071,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 629,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 424,379 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.