Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PPD (PPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPD (NASDAQ: PPD):

3/2/2021 – PPD is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – PPD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

2/25/2021 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Get PPD Inc alerts:

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in PPD by 148.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.