Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casper Sleep (CSPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00.

2/17/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

