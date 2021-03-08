Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casper Sleep (CSPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/3/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00.
- 2/17/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/10/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/20/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. "
- 1/15/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.
Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
