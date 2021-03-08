Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):

3/5/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $46.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $36.00.

2/9/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – BJ's Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,945 shares of company stock worth $3,193,675. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

