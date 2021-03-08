Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

1/12/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Shares of CAE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,460. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

