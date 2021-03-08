Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 16947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

