Wells Fargo & Company Increases Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $73.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. 11,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,558. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.