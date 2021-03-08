Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 24,428 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Quest Diagnostics worth $46,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $19,824,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

DGX opened at $117.96 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

