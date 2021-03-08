Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 248,411 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of ONEOK worth $45,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

