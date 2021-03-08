Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 262,456 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 174,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.