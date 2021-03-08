Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 44,113 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.45% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $47,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

