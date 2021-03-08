Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 47,000 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $46,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 455,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

BSMX stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

