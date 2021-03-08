Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 50,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Colfax were worth $50,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFXA opened at $204.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $204.84.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

