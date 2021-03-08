Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 571,408 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 400.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of Henry Schein worth $47,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.