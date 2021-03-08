Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sony were worth $45,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Sony by 20,822.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $104.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.