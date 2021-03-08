Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $49,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 293,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.