Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Ameren worth $49,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameren by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

