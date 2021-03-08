Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 13,804 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $49,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $163.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

