Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 183,260 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $47,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after buying an additional 570,090 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,658,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

